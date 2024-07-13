New Braunfels police looking for woman suspected in credit/debit card fraud cases

New Braunfels police are looking to identify a woman they say is tied to several cases of credit and debit card fraud.

The woman has been linked to four fraudulent transactions in New Braunfels and was caught on surveillance video at an H-E-B Plus on FM 306.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (New Braunfels Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.