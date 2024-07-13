Shots fired on UT Austin campus, suspect at large: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is responding to a report of shots fired on campus.
The report came in near Martin Luther King Blvd and Robert Dedman Drive, between the Moody Center and the former site of the Frank Erwin Center.
The suspect is described as a white man with long black hair who was last seen wearing a white-and-black flannel shirt and carrying a black backpack. UTPD said at 9:16 p.m. July 13, it appears he has fled the area.
No additional shots have been heard or reported since the initial incident, says UTPD.
No injuries have been reported and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
UTPD says if you see this person, do not approach and call 911 or message UTPD through the LiveSafe app.