Moriah Wilson's family files suit against Kaitlin Armstrong, mother, sister and ex-boyfriend

The parents of Anna Moriah Wilson are suing their daughter's convicted killer, Kaitlin Armstrong, along with Armstrong's sister, mother and ex-boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

Wilson's parents, Karen and Eric Wilson, claim the defendants fraudulently transferred Armstrong's properties into their names and sold them, and transferred the money Armstrong had in her bank account to her sister.

This most recent suit claims the transfers were meant to defraud Wilson's parents and deprive them of the money they were supposed to receive as a result of the wrongful death lawsuit they filed earlier this year.

The Wilsons are demanding a jury trial.

READ MORE

The new lawsuit comes after the Wilsons filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May, seeking over $1 million in monetary relief.

According to court paperwork, Wilson's parents received a default judgment of $15 million after Armstrong did not appear at the court hearing on June 17 or file an answer to the original lawsuit.

The amount was split three ways: $5 million to Karen Wilson, $5 million to Eric Wilson, and $5 million in exemplary damages that "the Court determines sufficient to deter the same or similar actions" by Armstrong in the future.

The Court also ordered that Wilson's parents could recover from Armstrong post-judgment interest of 8.5 percent per year and all taxable court costs.

Armstrong was convicted in November of murdering rising cycling star Anna Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home in May 2022. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murder and will be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years.