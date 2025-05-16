New burn ban text alert system for Travis County residents

The Brief Travis County residents will soon have a new burn ban alert text system The new system will begin June 1 To receive texts, residents need to opt-in to the new system



Travis County will soon launch its new burn ban text alert system.

The backstory:

Starting June 1, the Travis County Fire Marshal's Office will move the burn ban notification sytem to a new system.

The new system will allow Travis County residents to opt-in by texting TCBURNBAN to 888777.

If you are a current burn ban subscriber, you still need to opt in again to continue getting the alerts.

Messages will be available in both English and Spanish.

This is a free service that is now powered by Warn Central Texas. The system will provide updates about:

When a burn ban is issued

When a burn ban is lifted

When a Red Flag Warning is issued during high fire danger conditions

Residents will also only receive messages related to burn bans and Red Flag Warnings in Travis County.

What they're saying:

"Timely information saves lives and property. Signing up for these alerts is one of the simplest and most important things residents can do to stay informed and safe," said Travis County Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "We’re asking everyone to take a minute and sign up—so you’ll always know when it’s safe to burn, and when it’s not."