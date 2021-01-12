New coronavirus cases reported in four Manor ISD schools

New coronavirus cases have been reported in four schools within the Manor Independent School District.

The Manor ISD School Health Services Department and administrators in Manor ISD were notified of one scholar at Manor Middle School, two scholars at Blake Manor Elementary, and a staff member at ShadowGlen Elementary School who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our local health officials," Manor ISD said in a press release. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them."

Based on guidance from the Austin Public Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Manor ISD Health Services department, Manor ISD is requiring scholars and staff at Manor Middle

School, Blake Manor Elementary, and ShadowGlen Elementary who were identified to have been in close contact with the individual on the campus who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they have met certain

criteria.

Beginning Wednesday, January 13, impacted scholars will receive asynchronous instruction. Then starting Thursday, January 14 scholars will receive asynchronous and synchronous instruction until they return to school, according to the press release. All other scholars at Manor Middle School, Blake Manor Elementary, and ShadowGlen Elementary will continue to

receive in-person instruction at the campus.

It is safe to return to school on Wednesday, January 13.

"Manor ISD is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely. We will keep our community informed as we receive more information," according to the school district.

For any questions or concerns, please visit the district COVID-19 information page.

