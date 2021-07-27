New Costco store location coming to the City of Kyle

The City of Kyle recently announced that a new Costco location will be coming to Kyle.

The new location will be approximately 150,000 square feet and will be in the Dry River District Development between Kohlers Crossing and Kyle Crossing. The 65-acre mixed-used commercial development is currently anchored by Evo Entertainment and Home Depot.

The city says that getting a Costco location has been a top priority for Kyle Economic Development for several years, as well as a top request from residents for retail options in the annual community survey.

"We have been working to make Kyle a hub for high-paying and high-quality jobs along the I-35 corridor and having a company like Costco invest in our city is a valuable opportunity for our strong and always growing workforce" City Manager Scott Sellers said. "Costco is not only one of the top retailers in the world, but they also have a proven track record of taking care of their employees with very competitive wages and benefits."

In early 2021, Costco raised its minimum hourly pay to $16. The average wage for hourly Costco employees in the U.S., excluding any overtime premium, but including an extra check component, is around $24.

The new location in Kyle will create approximately 225 jobs, says the city.

"I am excited for what this means for the City of Kyle," Mayor Travis Mitchell said, "Our goal for Kyle is for it to be a place that's more than home, which involves creating a thriving economy that attracts quality employers so that residents can live and work in their community. And Costco investing in our city shows that we are primed for just that."

Kyle City Council and Hays County Commissioners Court officially signed Chapter 380 and 381 Economic Development agreements with Costco on July 27.

