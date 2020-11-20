New COVID-19 health & wellness support line for Austin residents

The City of Austin has announced a new resource that will provide short-term counseling and support to Austin workers and families whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting November 20, residents living in an Austin City Council district can speak with a counselor from Alliance Work Partners through a confidential 24-hour support line at 1-888-855-7483. Services are free and available in English, Spanish, and over 150 other languages.

Alliance Work Partners’ counselors are expertly trained to support individuals experiencing stress, depression, anxiety, domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse/dependency, marital and family issues, and more.

Counselors also provide resources and referrals for various needs, including childcare, eldercare, legal, and financial support. Officials say Alliance Work Partners may offer additional resources and referrals to other providers that could require payment.

If a resident is experiencing a mental health crisis, Alliance Work Partners will connect the individual to Integral Care, Travis County’s Local Mental Health Authority, for immediate support through their free 24/7 Crisis Helpline (512-472-HELP/4357).

Low and moderate-income employees and former employees working in customer-facing industries like food and beverage service, retail, hospitality, and personal services (i.e., barbershops, salons, residential cleaning, etc.) are highly encouraged to access these free resources.

The COVID-19 Health and Wellness Support Line with Alliance Work Partners is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will close on December 30, 2020 due to CARES Act requirements. For continued assistance, contact Integral Care for immediate support through their free 24/7 Crisis Helpline (512-472-HELP/4357).

You can visit head to the City of Austin's website for more information on COVID-19 recovery resources.

