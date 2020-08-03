Expand / Collapse search

New COVID-19 testing site allows for "easy and fast" results

Published 
Coronavirus in Central Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A new COVID-19 testing site, ATX COVID Drive-up, is making it fast and easy for the community to get tested. 

The company says the "drive-up" site is a fully-equipped testing facility that offers a "unique, pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils." 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

ATX COVID Drive-Up was established through a partnership between doctors, Luke Berry, MD, and Joseph Berro, MD, and Livingston Med Lab, a local, veteran-owned laboratory.

Medical professionals use the gold standard, PCR test, with results being returned within 48-hours, with a 24-hour target.  

ATX COVID Drive-Up offers:

  • PCR testing which picks up 98% of cases with 100% accuracy 
  • Test results returned within 48 hours and we target 24-hour turnarounds 
  • Unique laboratory relationships that have the capacity 
  • Most PCR testing takes 7-10 days for a result and makes information less useful  
  • No need to do unreliable “RAPID TESTING” which for the most part is antigen testing 
  • The ability of antigen testing to pick up the virus is as low as 30% 

“The bottom line, if others could do what we do they would, but unfortunately, they don't have the ability to perform PCR testing with a quick turnaround so they have to settle for subpar testing, said Joseph Berro MD. “Aa a consumer you don’t have to compromise your health and peace of mind, you just have to choose ATX COVID Drive-Up to get the best of both worlds.” 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The mobile testing unit is located at 2701 South Lamar Blvd and is open Monday through Saturday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The cost of testing comes to $225. 

To learn more or to make an appointment visit the company website at atxcovidtest.com.