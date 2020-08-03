New COVID-19 testing site allows for "easy and fast" results

A new COVID-19 testing site, ATX COVID Drive-up, is making it fast and easy for the community to get tested.

The company says the "drive-up" site is a fully-equipped testing facility that offers a "unique, pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

ATX COVID Drive-Up was established through a partnership between doctors, Luke Berry, MD, and Joseph Berro, MD, and Livingston Med Lab, a local, veteran-owned laboratory.

Medical professionals use the gold standard, PCR test, with results being returned within 48-hours, with a 24-hour target.

ATX COVID Drive-Up offers:

PCR testing which picks up 98% of cases with 100% accuracy

Test results returned within 48 hours and we target 24-hour turnarounds

Unique laboratory relationships that have the capacity

Most PCR testing takes 7-10 days for a result and makes information less useful

No need to do unreliable “RAPID TESTING” which for the most part is antigen testing

The ability of antigen testing to pick up the virus is as low as 30%

Advertisement

“The bottom line, if others could do what we do they would, but unfortunately, they don't have the ability to perform PCR testing with a quick turnaround so they have to settle for subpar testing, said Joseph Berro MD. “Aa a consumer you don’t have to compromise your health and peace of mind, you just have to choose ATX COVID Drive-Up to get the best of both worlds.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The mobile testing unit is located at 2701 South Lamar Blvd and is open Monday through Saturday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The cost of testing comes to $225.

To learn more or to make an appointment visit the company website at atxcovidtest.com.