New COVID-19 testing site allows for "easy and fast" results
AUSTIN, Texas - A new COVID-19 testing site, ATX COVID Drive-up, is making it fast and easy for the community to get tested.
The company says the "drive-up" site is a fully-equipped testing facility that offers a "unique, pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils."
ATX COVID Drive-Up was established through a partnership between doctors, Luke Berry, MD, and Joseph Berro, MD, and Livingston Med Lab, a local, veteran-owned laboratory.
Medical professionals use the gold standard, PCR test, with results being returned within 48-hours, with a 24-hour target.
ATX COVID Drive-Up offers:
- PCR testing which picks up 98% of cases with 100% accuracy
- Test results returned within 48 hours and we target 24-hour turnarounds
- Unique laboratory relationships that have the capacity
- Most PCR testing takes 7-10 days for a result and makes information less useful
- No need to do unreliable “RAPID TESTING” which for the most part is antigen testing
- The ability of antigen testing to pick up the virus is as low as 30%
“The bottom line, if others could do what we do they would, but unfortunately, they don't have the ability to perform PCR testing with a quick turnaround so they have to settle for subpar testing, said Joseph Berro MD. “Aa a consumer you don’t have to compromise your health and peace of mind, you just have to choose ATX COVID Drive-Up to get the best of both worlds.”
The mobile testing unit is located at 2701 South Lamar Blvd and is open Monday through Saturday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The cost of testing comes to $225.
To learn more or to make an appointment visit the company website at atxcovidtest.com.