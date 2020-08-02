Hays County law enforcement gives free BBQ plates to community

Law enforcement agencies from across Hays County came together to give free BBQ plates to the community.

Teaming together, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the San Marcos Police Department, the Kyle Police Department, the Buda Police Department, and several Constable’s offices joined together Sunday afternoon for a drive-thru BBQ.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Law enforcement said their goal was to give away around 1,300 plates of food to those in the community who were in need of it.

“We want the people to know we are going to give back to this community,” said Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler. “They're here for us, we're here for them,"

Recently Hays County received a grant by the Capitol Area Housing Corporation which allows them to provide food, for free, during the pandemic.

Advertisement

The meals were prepared and cooked by law enforcement and plates included a chicken leg quarter, sausage, potato salad, beans, bread, the fixings and water.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“We all took oaths of office to protect and serve,” said Cutler. “Regardless of what is going on in any part of this country, this is Hays County and we are there for our community.”

Law enforcement said they have two more upcoming events the next two weekends. They said information about these events can be found on the new free Sheriff's Office App available in Google Play and Apple stores.