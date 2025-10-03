New details released in Georgetown triple murder

The Brief A man was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a Georgetown shooting Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in the shooting on Sept. 13 The man knew the victims



A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a triple murder in Georgetown.

An arrest affidavit provided new details in the deadly shooting.

Georgetown triple murder

The backstory:

Raul Franco Jr., 26, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of 39-year-old Doneisha Brooks, her cousin 34-year-old Alonzo Hawkins, and her daughter 8-year-old Olivia Brooks.

"That just crushed us. I think that crushed everyone," said Kayla Brooks, Doneisha's sister-in-law. "We're still trying to pick up pieces, and we can't."

All three victims were shot dead inside a Georgetown apartment in early September. Their bodies were discovered by a friend who went to check on Doneisha after she hadn't responded to calls or texts.

Dig deeper:

Arrest documents say investigators were told that Franco, the son of Doneisha's roommate, had attempted to break into the apartment the day before the murders occurred.

"Someone tried to kick in her door and get into their apartment," said Brooks. "She had gone and got Alonzo because she was scared, and she couldn't get anyone to help her fix her door handle. So, he said that he would help fix it. And then that night he stayed the night there because, I mean, that's our family, we're all protectors. We all wanted to be supportive and make sure we were safe, and he wanted to make sure she was safe. So he spent the night and then this happened."

After responding to the scene, police obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses showing a person carrying a backpack and matching Franco's description entering the victim's apartment around 7 a.m. on September 13.

Police say that person left the apartment about an hour later without the backpack. Upon searching the property, police found a backpack in the bedroom of Monica Borjon, Franco's mother. That bag contained an empty holster and a medical ID band belonging to Franco.

Franco was sentenced to four years in jail and six years' probation for a burglary charge in Bell County in 2019. He was still on probation the day after the murders took place, when he was arrested by Georgetown police on an unrelated paraphernalia charge. He was later released and re-arrested on September 30 for the murders.

Franco is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail. At this time, he is being held without bond.