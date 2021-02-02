New federal regulations bolster Cap Metro's face mask requirement

Customers and employees at a Capital Metro facility or using Capital Metro services are already required to wear face masks and officials say the policy is being strengthened due to new regulations from the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC issued a new order requiring customers nationwide to wear face masks on public transit. Bandanas and other single-ply fabric coverings now do not meet the new federal requirement and will be prohibited.

Capital Metro made face coverings a requirement on Capital Metro services and at facilities in April 2020. Since that time, Capital Metro operators have reminded any customer not wearing a face covering that they must do so while on board.

All Capital Metro vehicles are stocked with extra face masks, which fit these new federal requirements in case a customer forgets to bring one.

Officials remind people that wearing a face mask while on Capital Metro services does not replace the need to practice social distancing. Vehicles are still cleaned daily with disinfectant, and an electrostatic product is used to ensure surfaces are sanitized.

More information can be found here.

