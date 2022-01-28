Free COVID-19 testing site opening next week in East Austin

The City of Austin is opening a new COVID-19 testing site next week at Metz Elementary School in East Austin.

According to the city, the site will be operated by federally funded contractors thanks to support from federal, state and local leaders. The site is being funded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS is managing the contract with eTrueNorth, a Texas-based company.

Health insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 test at the new site, and testing is completely free.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The site is set to open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m., according to the city.

Those seeking COVID-19 tests can visit www.ineedacovid19test.com to complete an online assessment. After that, individuals will be able to schedule an appointment and will be provided a voucher.

The city asks that individuals bring either a paper hardcopy of the voucher or proof of voucher on their mobile phone to the testing site to receive a free PCR COVID-19 test.

Individuals can also call (800) 635-8611 to schedule a testing appointment.

Walk-ups will be accepted, but it is strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment to avoid long wait times and confirm availability.

The new testing site adds much-needed support in addition to the free testing clinics APH continues to offer throughout the Austin area.

The most recent surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant has heightened demand for testing. More than 32,000 tests have been administered by APH in Austin-Travis County since November 2021, according to the city.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

To help reserve our emergency rooms for medical emergencies, people who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org. Please don’t call 9-1-1 for testing information.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter