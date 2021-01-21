New public safety facilities completed, open in Hays County

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that new public safety facilities, paid for by a $106.4 million bond package approved by voters in 2016, have been completed and are now open.

The Public Safety Building, the Allen Bridges Training Academy, and the fleet maintenance building have all been completed, except for a few minor touchups, says HCSO.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

The jail expansion has also been completed and HCSO says inmates have been transferred to the new building while renovations to the old jail are underway. Outsourced inmates will return as phases of the renovation are completed and staffing levels are adequate.

HCSO says that once the renovations are complete, the Hays County Jail will have a maximum capacity of 603 inmates.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

The Public Safety Building, located at 810 South Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos, houses most of the HCSO law enforcement bureaus and administration, the Office of Emergency Management, and a state of art combined 9-1-1 Center that will house operators from HCSO, the Kyle Police Department, and Texas State University.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HCSO says this combined center along with the Office of Emergency Management will increase the efficiency of response to major disasters throughout the county.

