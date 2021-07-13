New pool sharing app makes a big splash in Austin this summer

Swimmy, a pool sharing pioneer in Europe, now welcomes pool owners to earn some extra cash by listing their underutilized swimming pools this summer.

Swimmy’s pool sharing platform and app, which is available for download on both Android & Apple stores, connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area-essentially like Airbnb or Vrbo.

Swimmy allows guests to enjoy a day poolside with family and friends, while pool owners can make extra bucks to fund a special vacation or help pay off a mortgage or loan. Pool sharing is also a profitable move for empty nesters and grandparents whose certified pools may be less active this summer.

Offering low fees and a customizable platform, Swimmy makes it easy to turn a backyard swimming pool into a moneymaker by earning an average of $25 - $50 per person per session.

Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider says, "Pool owners set the rules, they customize the experience and all they need to do is upload photos of their pool, set up the time the pool is available and the cost per person, the app does the rest."

"Pool sharing appeals to local guests who are looking for a ‘mini vacation’ or an alternative for a birthday party, graduation party, special event, girl’s day, date night, and more," she adds.

4 Steps to Becoming a Swimmy Pool Host:

Go to the Swimmy website Click "List your pool" and fill out the details about your pool with complete customization. The owner sets the cost per person and how many pool guests you will host during a session. Swimmy works around your schedule and you decide when to host guests. Upload photos and decide if you will offer extra amenities such as lounge chairs, tables, and pool toys, or access to a restroom. You decide whether you're there in person to greet your guests or not. Fill out the required verification information. All of the bookings come with an integrated insurance policy, provided by A-rated partner The Hartford Insurance Company . This insurance policy includes $1,000,000 coverage for bodily injury as well as property damage. Click "Save and publish your listing".

Registration is free to all pool owners and guests, just visit their site or download the app to your mobile device.

