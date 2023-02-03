New road closures due to icy conditions

Austin firefighters say they are working a 10-vehicle wreck on in the 12700 block of N. US 183, but this is just one of multiple crashes in Northwest Austin due to ice on the roads.

As of 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 3, several roads have been closed as a result of ice.

In Round Rock, police say the flyovers connecting IH-35 & SH-45 are closed, and they say many elevated roadways and major thoroughfares have patches of ice.

Cedar Park police shut down East Whitestone between North Vista and Arrow Point due to ice on the roadway that's causing several crashes.

They are asking people to please slow down. You can't always see patches of ice until it's too late.

In Leander, ice is being reported on elevated portions of the 183A Toll Road, resulting in several crashes.

Police are also reminding people, when a traffic light is out, treat it as a 4-way stop.

Power outages have knocked out many traffic lights around town and not everyone has been stopping.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic conditions:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.