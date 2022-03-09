New trash, recycling rates to go into effect April 1 in Pflugerville

New trash and recycling rates will be going into effect in Pflugerville on April 1.

The Pflugerville City Council approved the new rates for all Pflugerville trash customers, both residents and non-residents, in response to the City’s most recent contract with Waste Connections. The contract, approved by City Council on February 22, stipulated a 5.8% rate increase due to rising operational costs.

The following new rates will go into effect on April 1:

Monthly Service Fee - $20.64 in City limits/$22.64 out of City limits

Extra Trash Cart - $7.44

Extra Recycle Cart - $4.34

The city says that this is a monthly increase of less than $2 for all Pflugerville trash customers. The cost of limb pickup remains the same ($35 per pickup) and all services will continue on their current schedule and frequency.

For more information on the City of Pflugerville’s trash and recycling services, click here.

