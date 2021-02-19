New Travis County resource helps protect consumers from price gouging

Travis County officials have created a new webpage that outlines what consumers should do if they encounter exorbitant prices and services during the severe winter weather disaster. The site was created in response to reports of excessive prices for goods and services.

Residents can use the new webpage as a resource to find out how to identify price gouging and report it directly to the Travis County Attorney’s Office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Travis County Judge Andy Brown has also issued a supplemental emergency order to protect Travis County residents and consumers from illegal price gouging.

"Our community will not tolerate price gouging. I’m proud that the County Attorney’s office is leading this effort to protect our community," said Judge Brown in a news release. "This winter weather emergency is not an excuse to take advantage of our neighbors when they are vulnerable. If you see any price gouging, please report it immediately."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Working with the Travis County Judge’s office, we created this new local resource to provide information about price gouging and to aid state level enforcement of these types of consumer laws," adds Travis County Attorney Delia Garza. "We hope it serves to both educate the public and deter illegal activity. Our goal is to provide a fast local response to price gouging concerns and stop the activity before legal action may be required."

Advertisement

To file a price gouging complaint, contact the Travis County Attorney at consumer@traviscountytx.gov, or you can call 512-854-1289. To see the full consumer protection resource from the County Attorney’s office, you can go here.