New COA utility payment center now open in South Austin

A new utility payment center has opened in South Austin for City of Austin Utilities customers.

The new center will give customers the opportunity to pay their utility bills, talk to customer care representatives, set up a flexible payment arrangement plan, and get additional information about utility programs at the site.

The south payment center at 1901 W. William Cannon Drive will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A new utility payment center has opened in South Austin for City of Austin Utilities customers. (City of Austin)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Additionally, the city says the site will offer a training room for the City of Austin Customer Assistance Program which provides help to customers facing temporary and long-term financial difficulties as well as serious medical problems and a room for City administrative hearings.

Advertisement

RELATED: Austin Utilities suspends energy disconnects amid coronavirus outbreak



All City of Austin Utilities Payment Centers have COVID-19 safety precautions in place to keep customers and staff safe, including:

Face covering requirements for everyone inside the payment center, in accordance with Austin-Travis County public health orders

Following CDC guidelines for cleaning the building, with high-touch areas such as counters, door handles, waiting areas and restrooms being sanitized more frequently throughout the day

Clear, plastic barriers at payment counters and health shields at desks

Hand sanitizing dispensers are available in the lobby

Markers on the lobby floor to encourage social distancing

Designated separate entrance and exit doors

Occupancy limit protocols

RELATED: City of Austin releases new website to assist utility customers with applying for bill help



City of Austin Utilities also has online and phone options for customers to conduct business. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 512-494-9400.



As the community continues to deal with COVID-19, City of Austin Utilities says that financial assistance is still available. A new, more flexible payment option allowing customers to pay outstanding balances over a longer time is now offered. Residential customers can spread their payments over 36 months, instead of the standard 24-month payment arrangement. Customers with a past-due bill are encouraged to act now to avoid late-payment fees and maintain services without interruption.

RELATED: Utility bill help still available for City of Austin customers struggling amidst COVID-19



Customers who need help beyond a payment plan are encouraged to contact the City to review other available payment options and assistance programs. The City of Austin Customer Assistance Program (CAP) helps residential customers facing temporary and long-term financial difficulties, as well as those with serious medical problems.

The Utility Bill Discount Program and the Plus 1 Financial Support Program provide direct, targeted relief to the most vulnerable customers experiencing hardship in paying utility bills, says the city. A 10-15 percent reduction in electric, water and wastewater rates for customers enrolled in the City of Austin’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP) will continue for the entirety of fiscal year 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS