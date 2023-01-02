What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2.

The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day.

Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility Schedules

Collections will follow the regular schedule. Check your schedule in the Austin Recycles app or at AustinRecycles.com.

Austin Public Health

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers are closed.

COVID-19 tests are available at private and non-profit sites throughout Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals and urgent care centers.

Additional resources:

Visit Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) to find flu and COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.

City of Austin Utilities Schedule

The City of Austin Utilities Customer Care Call Center and City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers are closed. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 1-833-375-4919 for a Quick Payment.

Power outages can be reported at outagemap.austinenergy.com or by calling 512-322-9100.

Austin Parks and Recreation

Most Parks and Recreation facilities are closed. There are a few exceptions:

Golf ATX is open.

Cemetery gates will remain open every day 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Austin Parks and Recreation facility hours vary by location so please call ahead or visit AustinTexas.gov/Parks for hours.

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library is closed. Library resources available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website, library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center is open.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court's Violet KeepSafe Storage is closed.

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.