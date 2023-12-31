New Year's 2023: Thousands gather at Auditorium Shores for fireworks, music and more

Thousands of Austinites are gathering at Auditorium Shores for the city's annual New Year celebration.

"We really do feel that Austin’s new year event showcases Austin in a really good way," said City of Austin Public Information Officer Erik Johnson. "Between the vendors that we have out here, the entertainers we have out here, and just the family-friendly and just outgoing personality that is Austin, represented by the people here."

Sunday afternoon, vendors setup as crowds of people find a space on the lawn at Auditorium shores for the New Year countdown and celebration.

"This is my first year moving here, so I have no clue what to expect," said attendee Cole Tucker. "I'm excited to see how things go."

Austin's New Year event showcases three different music performances throughout the night, offers a beer and wine bar, several vendors and is open to all ages.

"We definitely recommend bringing your blankets, bringing your chairs, no pop-up tents"," Johnson said.

Those attending also brought their new year's resolutions.

"This year my resolution is going to be action, taking action," said attendee Maria Martinez. "I thought I would just use it in every situation, it is just going to be action."

"I have some companies I am trying to launch, make more friends, become more compassionate, become a better speaker, a lot of little things," Cole Tucker said.

"Just work on my mental health and physical health and try to be the best person I can," said attendee Ian Tucker.

"Everyone always looks forward to the start of the new year because it represents the positivity and the hope that is going to come from a fresh start," Johnson said.

According to the City, last year the celebration brought out close to 15,000 people. This year nearly 20,000 are expected.

"It’s refreshing and fun and I think community is really important," Ian Tucker said.