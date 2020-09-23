New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square will be virtual in 2020

The organizers of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square say this year the event will be "virtually enhanced" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They do say that there will be an opportunity for people to participate virtually from home.

Scaled-back and socially-distanced live elements will be determined later.

An extremely limited group of in-person honorees will be in Times Square for the event.



Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which co-produces the event says, "More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate.”