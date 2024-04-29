New York DA fails to stop for speeding ticket, swears at police officer

article

A New York district attorney was caught speeding and failed to stop, leading to a heated argument with a police officer who tried to pull her over last week.

Sandra Doorley went home on April 22 after a traffic stop in Webster, New York, and refused to comply with the cop's commands when he arrived at her home.

Bodycam footage released by the Webster Police Department on April 26 and provided to WHAM-TV in New York shows Doorley telling the officer about her position as a district attorney multiple times, adding that she was driving "55 coming from work" before swearing at the cop referring to him as an "a–hole officer."

During the interaction, Doorley contacted Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to tell him that she was not a threat, adding that she would talk to the cop at her home.

In the video, the officer asked Doorley why she failed to stop, replying to the cop that she "didn't feel like stopping," with the officer responding "that's not your choice. You know that."

The district attorney later apologized to the officers, explaining that she was having a bad day. Doorley received a traffic ticket and pleaded guilty to the violation on April 25, the New York Post reported.

In a statement from Doorley on April 25, obtained by WHEC-TV in New York, the DA said:

"By 1:00 p.m. the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County."

WHEC-TV reported that the Rochester City Council sent a letter signed by all nine members on April 27 calling upon New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the district attorney’s conduct.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



