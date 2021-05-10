Next steps as Austin's homeless camping ban set to go into effect

Starting Tuesday, Austin’s homeless camping ban goes into effect, after voters resoundingly passed Proposition B earlier this month.

Implementation is expected to begin tomorrow at least in some form, but City Manager Spencer Cronk stresses that it will be a gradual process that will take some time. Cronk says that process will start with outreach and education, and focus on public safety. Cronk says multiple agencies will be involved—including Austin Public Health, Austin Police, Code, and Parks and Recreation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

At the same time, the city is moving forward with a plan to allow designated camping areas on public land. On Thursday, Austin City Council passed a resolution to direct Cronk to identify locations that would be appropriate for those campsites.

Cronk says his staff are already reviewing properties that could be used as designated campsites – as well as space within city parks. Cronk is supposed to report back to Council with those specific designated camping locations by this Friday.

"So we'll be implementing and enhancing the ordinances that were approved by the voters in a humane and safe manner. It is important for all our residents to know that even with multiple departments partnering on their implementation efforts, this is not going to happen on May 11th. This is going to be a process that is over time," Cronk said as he addressed City Council on Thursday.

"What we did was call on the city manager to seek expertise on that to figure out where we could successfully operate short term temporary designated camping sites in the city to accommodate the folks who are homeless who need to transition out of camping, many areas where it will no longer be allowed," said Council Member Allison Alter, who represents District 10.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Also on Thursday, City Council approved millions of dollars for housing and shelter space, which is expected to help with the influx of people coming out of camps.

Advertisement

We expect to hear more details from the city this week on how and when the ban will be implemented.