No fires, grilling at any City of Austin parks, greenbelts, preserves

The Brief A parks burning restriction has been issued for all City of Austin parks Central Texas is currently experiencing high winds which could lead to dangerous fire conditions



Austin Parks and Recreation has issued a parks burning restriction starting Wednesday, Oct. 29.

This comes as Central Texas is experiencing dangerous fire conditions.

The burning restriction will be lifted when weather conditions are more favorable.

What is a park burning restriction?

The burning restriction prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts, and preserves effective immediately.

This includes using wood or charcoal BBQ pits/grills/smokers. Propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas only.

Violations may result in a fine between $300 and $500.