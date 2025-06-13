"No Kings"-themed float banned, county judge threatens arrests: Caldwell County Dems

The Brief Caldwell County Dems are claiming that County Judge Hoppy Haden threatened arrests over their parade float theme The float was to be themed "No Kings" after a current movement against the "authoritarian actions" of the Trump administration "No Kings" protests against President Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. Saturday



The Caldwell County Democratic Party claims the county judge threatened arrests over the party's "No Kings"-themed parade float in Saturday's parade in Lockhart.

What they're saying:

The party says that earlier this week, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Lockhart Mayor Lew White contacted them demanding that they refrain from having any signs or literature saying "No Kings" on their parade float this weekend.

Judge Haden also allegedly threatened that Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson would have anyone with "No Kings" materials arrested on the spot.

"I am deeply alarmed and disappointed both by the decision to suppress constitutionally protected free speech and the false characterization of our float as a public safety threat," said Caldwell County Democratic Party (CCDP) Chair Alfredo Munoz. "Using law enforcement to silence expression in such a partisan manner is unacceptable."

The party says it has participated in the Chisholm Trail Roundup Grand Parade in downtown Lockhart for years, "consistently displaying signs that reflect our values—a tradition that has earned us first place in our category for the past two consecutive years."

The party has changed their float to comply, but says that "these fear tactics will not deter us from peacefully participating in the parade".

The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m. in Lockhart on Saturday, June 14, the same day that many cities across the country are planning "No Kings" protests.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson for comment.

The City of Lockhart later issued a statement to FOX 7 Austin, saying:

"The City of Lockhart and Lockhart Police Department are aware of the inaccurate statements made by local organizations regarding the No Kings events planned to take place on Saturday. To be clear, the City did not state that it would instruct police officers to arrest protestors for exercising their constitutionally protected rights. Public safety for all participants is our number one priority, especially during a historic and family-friendly event like the Chisholm Trail Roundup. The Lockhart Police Department (LPD) will be present at the parade for traffic control and security purposes. The LPD does not and will not enforce parade rules that have been set by parade organizers."

What does "No Kings" mean?

Dig deeper:

"No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. Saturday as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 had rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Protesters are calling for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

People of all ages are expected to come together in nearly 2,000 protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags. The movement is committed to keeping their protests nonviolent.

You can learn more and see a map of scheduled protests here .