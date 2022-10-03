No rain in sight but expect comfortable temperatures

New week and month but the same weather story.

The nice weather streak keeps rolling on with high pressure large and in charge.

There will be a few more clouds in our sky because of Hurricane Orlene over the Eastern Pacific. The remnants will not reach us so the dry spell will continue.

We are at 25 days and counting with no rain.

At least it is feeling like Fall.

Enjoy the comfy temps, low humidity, and light winds.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.