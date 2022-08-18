Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon.

He shared the video with FOX 7:

Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise.

"[It's] probably a non-supercell tornado. Some people call them landspouts, analogous to a waterspout. A dust devil is usually smaller," she said.

A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Some areas could get 1 to 2" of rain in the next 48 hours with the slow-moving storms.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.