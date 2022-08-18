Expand / Collapse search

Storms likely with heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to hit Central Texas

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Rain chances and double digit temperatures

The triple digit heat will be taking a little break. How long will it last? Zack Shields talks about that and when we should see some rain in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! This is the best shot we've had to get rain since late June. 

A stalled front will interact with the heating of the day and all the moisture. 

Widespread storms will erupt from 2 to 7 p.m today. 

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning are likely with the storms. 

Some areas could get 1 to 2" of rain in the next 48 hours with the slow-moving storms. 

There is just a marginal risk of severe storms with microburst winds and lightning being the main concerns. 

The stormy weather pattern is here to stay for the next week along with some well-deserved heat relief. 

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms. 