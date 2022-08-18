Storms likely with heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to hit Central Texas

Who is ready for some rain?! This is the best shot we've had to get rain since late June.

A stalled front will interact with the heating of the day and all the moisture.

Widespread storms will erupt from 2 to 7 p.m today.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning are likely with the storms.

Some areas could get 1 to 2" of rain in the next 48 hours with the slow-moving storms.

There is just a marginal risk of severe storms with microburst winds and lightning being the main concerns.

The stormy weather pattern is here to stay for the next week along with some well-deserved heat relief.

