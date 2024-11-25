Man killed in North Austin deadly shooting; person of interest detained

article

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting in North Austin Person of interest has been detained by police



One person was detained after a deadly shooting in North Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

According to police, on Monday, Nov. 25, around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area near the 1200 block of West Parmer Lane in reference to a shoot/stab hotshot call.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a person of interest has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

Preliminary information from police suggests both the victim and the shooter were homeless.

This is Austin's 64th homicide this year.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-5389.