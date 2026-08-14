North Austin officer-involved shooting: Police release video, new details

The Brief Austin police provide new details and release video on the August 12 officer-involved shooting The shooting happened in 800 block of Camino La Costa



The Austin Police Department provides an update on an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

The news conference is being held at around 1 p.m.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 12, at the Centro Studio Homes Apartments in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference on August 12 that a 9-1-1 call was received from a person who said they were approached while sitting in their car by the suspect.

The victim exited their car and was punched in the face twice by the suspect. A gun was then put onto the victim's head. The victim said they were then pistol whipped.

Police said an officer got to the Centro Studio Homes Apartments within minutes and quickly spotted someone who matched the description from the 911 caller.

"The person was probably about 50 feet in front of the officer. The officer exited his car. The subject went behind a parked vehicle, fired a few shots at the officer. The officer then returned fire," Chief Davis said.

Dig deeper:

Police said the man then ran into his apartment in the complex and residents nearby were told to shelter in place. For the next hour and a half, police worked to get the man out.

Eventually, he was arrested.

Besides the man who was hit in the parking lot, no one else was hurt.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Chief Davis says the victim and the suspect did not know each other.