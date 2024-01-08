Woman inside car during shooting in North Austin speaks out

Austin police are searching for three suspects who are accused of two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year's Eve.

Laura Pimentel says she was in the car the suspects shot at near I-35 and Rundberg. She says she and her family are physically okay, but shaken up.

"It was scary. I'm a mom of seven kids. So at that moment, if I got killed, I think, like, who's going to stay with the rest of my kids?" she said.

(Austin Police Department)

Pimentel was in the car with her husband and two of her sons going to get a haircut.

She says at first it looked like the suspects' car was going to hit them, and the suspects were trying to get in front of them.

"We keep going. He went to the other side, took the gun out, and started shooting our car," Pimentel said.

She says four bullets hit the car.

"I was with my kids and I started just crying and screaming, like they're shooting us, because I was like, it never happened to us before," she said.

The suspects' car is described as an older model black four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows and appears to have a Nevada license plate.

"I don't feel safe anymore to go out," Pimentel said.

Pimentel says she wants the suspects to be caught soon.

"We don't want this happen to other families or somebody else," she said.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.