Austin police investigating New Year's Eve robberies, assaults in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a series of aggravated robberies and aggravated assaults in North Austin on New Year's Eve.

APD is looking for three suspects in connection with the incidents that happened at three different locations hours apart on Dec. 31.

The suspects threatened store clerks with a gun at the Whataburger at 11135 N I-35 service road just after 1 a.m. Hours later, just before 10:30 a.m., they also threatened store clerks with a gun at the La Buena Market at 10014 North Lamar Boulevard.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The suspects left both scenes in a black Honda Civic with cash, cigarettes and other unpaid merchandise.

A couple of minutes after the La Buena Market robbery, the suspects fired at another vehicle driving in the 9600 block of N I-35. The suspects are described as Spanish speakers with foreign accents.

Suspect #1

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a Spanish-speaking Hispanic male between 25-35 years old. He is around 5'8", heavy set and possibly 200 lbs.

He was armed with a two-tone black-and-tan semiautomatic pistol.

He was last seen wearing work boots, blue jeans, a yellow Clyde Johnson Roofing work vest, an orange shirt, and a F-35 logo baseball cap.

Suspect #2

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a Spanish-speaking Hispanic male between 25-35 years old. He is around 5'8", heavy set and possibly 160 lbs.

He was armed with a black shotgun.

He was last seen wearing work boots, blue jeans, and a burnt orange hooded sweatshirt with white shoulders.

Suspect #3

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The third suspect is described as a Spanish-speaking Hispanic male between 22-25 years old. He is around 5'6", possibly 150 lbs with a lean build.

He was armed with a black semiautomatic rifle.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and gray shoes.

Suspect Vehicle

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as a black older model four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows and black rims.

The vehicle possibly has a Nevada or North Dakota license plate.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.