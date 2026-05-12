North Austin shooting leaves 1 dead; 16-year-old suspect at large

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting in North Austin APD said the incident happened on May 9 at Los Braseros Mexican Restaurant A 16-year-old shot and killed the victim, and remains at large



A man is dead after a shooting in North Austin, police said.

This is being investigated as Austin's 24th homicide of the year.

The backstory:

Police said on May 9, around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Los Braseros Mexican Restaurant at 9207 North Lamar Blvd. One caller said someone had been shot, and the suspect fled the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Andres Omar Reyes, lying on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

The investigation showed that Reyes got in between a fight involving friends and family from another group when he was shot by a 16-year-old suspect. An employee of the restaurant wrestled the gun away from the teen. The teen then fled and remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.