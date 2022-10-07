Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin.

Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

According to police, before the stabbing, the victim was on the same bus as the suspect. However, she did not know the suspect, and the victim did not interact with the suspect during the bus ride.

Both exited the bus separately at the Lamar/Thurmond bus stop. Later, the suspect followed the victim and stabbed her multiple times.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-8566, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.