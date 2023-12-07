Man killed in stabbing in North Austin; APD investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a man in North Austin.

Police said on Dec. 3, around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to a call that reported a stabbing at a 7-Eleven located at the 10800 block of Research Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 46-year-old Chad Barron, lying on the ground inside the store with an apparent knife wound. Barron was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Barron had been stabbed at a nearby intersection by a suspect. Barron then walked into the 7-Eleven and fell to the ground.

The suspect left the area on foot immediately after the stabbing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.