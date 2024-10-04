2 stabbings reported in North Austin; 1 man killed

The Brief Police are investigating two separate stabbings in North Austin One stabbing left a man dead Both stabbings involved men in their 60s



Homicide detectives are investigating the 50th homicide of 2024 in Austin after one person died from a stabbing on Friday, Oct. 4.

Two separate stabbings were reported in North Austin on Friday morning.

Around 10:18 a.m., APD officers responded to the 6000 block of the North I-35 northbound service road in North Austin for reports of a stabbing.

"We had several calls stating that two males were chasing each other, and one was ultimately stabbed on the frontage road," said APD Corporal Jose Mendez.

The Austin Police Department arrived on the scene and found one victim who was then rushed to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

"The decedent in this investigation is approximately 60 years of age," said Corporal Mendez. "The suspect is approximately 30 years of age."

Another stabbing was reported around 2 a.m. on N Lamar near Airport Boulevard. A man was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the chest.

Police said the victims in both stabbings were in their 60s.

"The information that I'm receiving right now is that this appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public," said Mendez.

Mendez added that some people are helping with their investigation.

"We do have witnesses, but we are looking for anybody else that may have seen something," said Mendez.

These stabbings are not believed to be related, and they do have suspects in custody, one for each incident.