Man dies after stabbing in North Austin: APD

The Brief A man died at the hospital after he was stabbed in North Austin APD has detained a suspect



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed and died at the hospital Friday morning.

On Oct. 4 at around 10:18 a.m., APD officers responded to the 6000 block of the North I-35 northbound service road in North Austin for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man with stab wounds.

ATCEMS responded to the scene at 10:19 and took him to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries. The man was later pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m.

A suspect was detained and taken into custody.