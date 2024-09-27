Man shot at North Austin H-E-B, dies in hospital: police

The Brief Man shot at the H-E-B in the Tech Ridge Center He later died in a local hospital APD says this was not an active shooter incident



The Austin Police Department says that the person who was shot at a North Austin H-E-B has died at the hospital.

APD Ofc. Leah Ratliff said in a briefing Friday night that officers were en route to a trespass call at the H-E-B on Canyon Ridge Drive in the Tech Ridge Center, when Austin 911 received multiple calls about a shooting there.

Officers arrived at the scene at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 27 and found a man with "obvious signs of trauma. Officers and ATCEMS attempted life-saving measures and the man was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

APD says that as of 9 p.m., officers had detained someone for questioning.

A witness told FOX 7 Austin that he had seen a security guard fire the shots, but Austin police could not confirm that information.

APD says this was not an active shooter incident and there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Austin PD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 47th homicide of 2024.