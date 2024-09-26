Woman killed in Northwest Austin murder-suicide identified: APD

The brief Austin police identified the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Northwest Austin. Two bodies were found in an apartment complex on Sept. 24.



Austin police have identified the woman killed in a murder-suicide in Northwest Austin.

Police said on Sept. 24, around 12:16 p.m., 911 received a call from a family member requesting a welfare check on her niece and her niece's husband at 5705 Diehl Trail. The caller said she had not heard from either of them in the past 24 hours.

Around 1:13 p.m., the caller called again saying she was at the couple's apartment, but there was no answer at the door, even though their vehicle was parked outside.

At 2:33 p.m., officers arrived on scene. When they entered the apartment, they found the couple dead.

The couple was later identified as Hannah Kang, 25, and Youree Kang, 34.

Police said evidence supports the fact that Youree killed Hannah, and then himself.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.