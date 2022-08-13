APD looking for suspects who robbed ATM at North Austin Chase Bank

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say robbed an ATM outside a Chase Bank in North Austin.

Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of W. Parmer Lane just before 2:30 p.m. August 11. Witnesses told officers an ATM technician had been working on the machine when two men got out of their vehicle and ran towards them and the machine.

The two men threatened the technician, then stole cassettes from the machine containing a large sum of cash. The suspects took the money and returned to their vehicle, where a third person had remained in the driver's seat. The vehicle then left the scene at a high rate of speed, says APD.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: A Black male with a thin build wearing a dark hoodie pulled over his head, dark athletic pants, a white undershirt, white socks, dark house-slipper type shoes, and a blue surgical mask

Suspect 2: A Black male with a thin build wearing a blue hoodie pulled over his head, gray athletic pants, white socks, dark house-slipper type shoes, gloves, and a blue surgical mask

The suspect vehicle is described as a Black Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300, with very dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. Also, tipsters are eligible for a reward if they call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.