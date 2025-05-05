4 people arrested, multiple handguns, drugs seized in North Austin: APD

The Brief 4 arrested, drugs and handguns recovered in North Austin Arrests came from APD, DPS "proactive criminal enforcement operation"



Four people have been arrested and multiple handguns and drugs were recovered in a "proactive criminal enforcement operation" in North Austin.

The operation

What they're saying:

Austin Police say its North Metro Tactical Response Unit worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division on a proactive criminal enforcement operation on May 1.

The operation focuses on areas in North Austin "that have been statistically identified as high-crime zones, particularly those with elevated rates of violent offenses, narcotics activity, and other quality-of-life concerns," says APD.

One of those areas targeted was Thurmond Street and North Lamar Boulevard. APD says officers saw a group of people engaging in drug deals within the Thurmond Heights apartment complex, a complex operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA).

Officers identified multiple people involved and the apartment unit being used, says APD.

The charges

What we know:

Four people were arrested in the operation on a variety of charges.

Neshea Harper, 30

Neshea Harper (Austin Police Department)

Possession of a Controlled Substance; Penalty Group 1 Crack Cocaine F2

Request to Apprehend – Obstructing Highway Passage; Class B Misdemeanor

Chaz Young, 39

Chaz Young (Austin Police Department)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Penalty Group 1 Crack Cocaine F1

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon F2 (Stolen Revolver)

Evading Detention or Arrest with Prior Conviction; State Jail Felony

Edwin Middleton, 34

Edwin Middleton (Austin Police Department)

Possession of a Controlled Substance; Penalty Group 1 Crack Cocaine F3

Felon in Possession of a Firearm F3

Kevin Abraham, 30

Kevin Abraham (Austin Police Department)

Request to Apprehend – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon F2

APD says that additional charges will be pursued.

Search warrant uncovers weapons, drugs

Dig deeper:

A search warrant was also executed for Neshea Harper’s apartment within Thurmond Heights.

Officers seized five handguns, approximately 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, and within grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Weapons and items recovered from an apartment during a "proactive criminal enforcement operation" (Austin Police Department)