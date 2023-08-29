Residents wake up to find strange man in bedroom: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man suspected of criminal trespassing in North Austin.
Officers responded to a criminal trespass call at a home in the 4400 block of Whispering Valley Drive just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Two people at the home told officers they woke up to a stranger inside the bedroom. The man quickly ran out of the home after they saw him.
The man is described as a Hispanic man possibly in his mid-30s with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt, a black hat and black shorts.
(Austin Police Department)
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.