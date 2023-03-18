North Austin shooting marks city's 17th homicide of the year

Austin's 17th homicide of 2023 occurred early Saturday morning in North Austin.

At approximately 7:11 a.m. on March 18, Austin police responded to multiple 911 calls about hearing gunshots and seeing someone who appeared to be hurt at the 300 block of Deen Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died on the scene.

In a media briefing, an Austin police officer said the suspect and the cause of the killing remain unknown. Officials said there is no known threat to the general public.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Those with any information about this crime are encouraged to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.