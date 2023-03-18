Expand / Collapse search

North Austin shooting marks city's 17th homicide of the year

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
APD press conference for Austin's 17th homicide of 2023

Austin police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and a hurt victim in the 300 block of Deen Avenue Saturday morning. The victim died on the scene; police are still looking for a suspect. Video courtesy of Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's 17th homicide of 2023 occurred early Saturday morning in North Austin

At approximately 7:11 a.m. on March 18, Austin police responded to multiple 911 calls about hearing gunshots and seeing someone who appeared to be hurt at the 300 block of Deen Avenue. 

The victim, a man in his 30s, died on the scene.

In a media briefing, an Austin police officer said the suspect and the cause of the killing remain unknown. Officials said there is no known threat to the general public.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Those with any information about this crime are encouraged to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.