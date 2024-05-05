Overnight lane closures on I-35 set for this week

Overnight construction could impact drivers' travel on I-35 this week through North and South Austin.

Starting Sunday night (May 5), several stretches of the freeway will be reduced to one lane nightly.

I-35 Capital Express North

Southbound I-35 from SH 45 North to the Wells Branch Parkway exit (247)

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area. The Grand Avenue Parkway entrance ramp and exit (248) will also be closed.

This closure is set for Sunday, May 5 through Tuesday, May 7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from Norwood Park Boulevard to Parmer Lane

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from the Braker Lane exit (243) to Braker Lane

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Tuesday, May 7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 at US 183

I-35 will be reduced to one lane with rolling full closures nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from Braker Lane to Middle Lane

I-35 will be reduced to one lane with rolling full closures nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from Owen-Tech Boulevard to Howard Lane

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Tuesday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from Braker Lane to Rundberg Lane

The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Wednesday, May 8 through Friday, May 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Rundberg Lane exit (241) and the Braker Lane entrance ramp will also be closed.

I-35 Capital Express South

Northbound I-35 from Turnersville Road to SH 45 Southeast

The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to William Cannon Drive

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from Onion Creek Parkway to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard

I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-35 at Onion Creek Parkway

The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from SH 45 Southeast entrance ramp to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard

The right lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from Slaughter Lane to Boggy Creek

The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35 from William Cannon Drive to Foremost Drive

The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-35 at Slaughter Lane

The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.