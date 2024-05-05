Overnight lane closures on I-35 set for this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Overnight construction could impact drivers' travel on I-35 this week through North and South Austin.
Starting Sunday night (May 5), several stretches of the freeway will be reduced to one lane nightly.
I-35 Capital Express North
Southbound I-35 from SH 45 North to the Wells Branch Parkway exit (247)
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area. The Grand Avenue Parkway entrance ramp and exit (248) will also be closed.
This closure is set for Sunday, May 5 through Tuesday, May 7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Northbound I-35 from Norwood Park Boulevard to Parmer Lane
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from the Braker Lane exit (243) to Braker Lane
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Tuesday, May 7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 at US 183
I-35 will be reduced to one lane with rolling full closures nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from Braker Lane to Middle Lane
I-35 will be reduced to one lane with rolling full closures nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from Owen-Tech Boulevard to Howard Lane
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Tuesday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from Braker Lane to Rundberg Lane
The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Wednesday, May 8 through Friday, May 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Rundberg Lane exit (241) and the Braker Lane entrance ramp will also be closed.
I-35 Capital Express South
Northbound I-35 from Turnersville Road to SH 45 Southeast
The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to William Cannon Drive
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Northbound I-35 from Onion Creek Parkway to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard
I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly in this area from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Northbound I-35 at Onion Creek Parkway
The right lane of I-35 in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Northbound I-35 from SH 45 Southeast entrance ramp to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard
The right lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Northbound I-35 from Slaughter Lane to Boggy Creek
The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound I-35 from William Cannon Drive to Foremost Drive
The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Southbound I-35 at Slaughter Lane
The left lane of the I-35 frontage road in this area will be closed nightly from Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.