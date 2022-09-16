Missing 88-year-old woman last seen in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 88-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home.

Frances Charlene Simmons was last seen at her home in the 3700 block of Orell Court around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. She reportedly told a relative she was driving to the Department of Motor Vehicle, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Simmons was reported missing around 10:10 p.m. the same day.

Frances Simmons (Austin Police Department)

APD says she is elderly and is easily confused. She has no cell phone, and her family is concerned about her immediate welfare.

Simmons is described as a white female, 5'3" and 106 lbs with gray eyes and blonde hair. She drives a 2013 silver Honda Accord four-door vehicle with Texas plate number CBZ7873.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.