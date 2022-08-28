Missing 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin.

Geraldine Godwin was last seen around 3 p.m. August 27 in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive, near the North Star Greenbelt.

She is described as a white female, 4'11" and 120 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray capri shorts and a dark blue or dark grey tank top.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.