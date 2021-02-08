North Texas Congressman Ron Wright dies after contracting COVID-19

article

A North Texas congressman who had been battling lung cancer died after also contracting COVID-19.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright represented District 6, which includes southeast Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties.

He battled lung cancer last fall and FOX confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. A spokesman said he died Sunday with his wife, Susan, by his side.

"Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19," a spokesman said in a statement.

Wright took over in District 6 in 2019 after former Congressman Joe Barton retired. He served one full term and was just beginning his second.

"Ron was a passionate public servant and a strong advocate for Texas values, his neighbors in North Texas, and constituents across Texas’ 6th District," said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. "A sixth-generation resident of Tarrant County, he was a Texan first and foremost, and we saw that every day as he put his community first. My heart goes out to his wife, Susan, and his children and grandchildren, whom I hope find solace in his legacy of service."

Advertisement

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright. Ron was a principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values and was an exemplary representative of his district. His personal strength and commitment to standing up for the unborn were unwavering. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy for future generations of Texans. Cecilia and I send our prayers to Ron's wife, Susan, his family and loved ones," added Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Wright was 67 years old. He leaves behind his wife, two adult children and nine grandchildren.