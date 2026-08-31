Northeast Austin shooting leaves 1 person dead; person in custody

The Brief 1 person dead after a shooting in northeast Austin on August 29 The Austin Police Department says a person is in custody



One person is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting in northeast Austin.

What we know:

The incident happened in the evening on August 29.

APD says officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a person was shot in the 11000 block of Timber Heights Drive.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was put out to people in the neighborhood letting people know there was an active investigation and that police were looking for someone.

APD says the person they were looking for was located in a nearby area.

What we don't know:

No word on if the person who was taken into custody is the suspect in the shooting.

The victim has only been identified as an adult male.