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Northeast Austin shooting leaves 1 person dead; person in custody

By
FOX 7 Austin
Northeast Austin
Published August 31, 2026 8:11 AM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 8:11 AM CDT
NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody
NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody

NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on August 29 in northeast Austin.

The Brief

    • 1 person dead after a shooting in northeast Austin on August 29
    • The Austin Police Department says a person is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting in northeast Austin.

What we know:

The incident happened in the evening on August 29.

APD says officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a person was shot in the 11000 block of Timber Heights Drive.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was put out to people in the neighborhood letting people know there was an active investigation and that police were looking for someone.

APD says the person they were looking for was located in a nearby area.

What we don't know:

No word on if the person who was taken into custody is the suspect in the shooting.

The victim has only been identified as an adult male.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department Officer Aaron Townsend who spoke at a news conference held on August 29.

Northeast AustinCrime and Public Safety