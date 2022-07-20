NRA Foundation awards grant to Fayette County Sheriff's Office

The NRA Foundation and the Friends of NRA has awarded a grant to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, says Sheriff Keith Korenek.

The grant, which amounts to $4,500, will be used to purchase service ammunition for enhanced firearms training for deputies, reserve deputies and corrections personnel.

The sheriff says FCSO has been receiving grants from the Friends of NRA for many years. "I would again like to thank Friends of NRA for their continuous support," Sheriff Korenek said in a release.