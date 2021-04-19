VIDEO: NW Austin shooting suspect charged with capital murder, held without bail

The Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says 41-year-old Stephen Broderick has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond in the Travis County Jail.

Broderick is suspected of killing three people in a shooting in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum on April 18. Two of the victims were Elgin ISD students, one was a senior at Elgin High School and the other a former student.

Manor Police Department says at just before 7 a.m. this morning the Travis County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 12300 block of Old Kimbro Road. Two callers reported that a man, fitting the description of Broderick, was talking southbound on the road wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Manor police officers arrived on scene, identified Broderick, and conducted what is described as a high-risk stop. Broderick complied with orders from officers and was taken into custody without incident just after 7 a.m.

Officials say a loaded pistol was taken from Broderick's waist band.

Broderick was taken to the Travis County Jail and has been booked on two capital murder charges as well as a second-degree felony charge.

The Travis County DA's Office says Broderick is being held without because Broderick had paid a money bond to be released on charges related to sexual assault against a child and Texas law permits his detention without bail.

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and reports show he is accused of sexually assaulting a child in June of 2020. He was initially released on a $50,000 bond for this incident.